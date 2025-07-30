Previous
Focusing on the beauty and symbolism by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 610

Focusing on the beauty and symbolism

The A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum,
"This imagery highlights the enduring beauty and almost mystical appeal of ferns, even in modern times."
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact