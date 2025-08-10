Previous
"Memories etched in time" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 621

"Memories etched in time"

10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
170% complete

Dave ace
Beautiful rusty textture
August 10th, 2025  
Aly Clark
Beautiful
August 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
What super capture of that rusty concrete mixer!
August 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, it sure has some stories to tell.
August 10th, 2025  
