Photo 637
Do you see what I see?
An old man climbing a tree, is what I see and he's very happy he still has the strenght to do it.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
23rd August 2025 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rv road trip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha well spotted - what an amazing fun find ! fav
September 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Great spot and capture!
September 3rd, 2025
