Do you see what I see?

An old man climbing a tree, is what I see and he's very happy he still has the strenght to do it.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha well spotted - what an amazing fun find ! fav
September 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great spot and capture!
September 3rd, 2025  
