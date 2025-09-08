Previous
Remembering to look up by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 642

Remembering to look up

"The sky above us is the best motivation for every day," from OwlsQuotes.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
You captured some gorgeous color and delightful sunlight.
September 8th, 2025  
So pretty.
September 8th, 2025  
Gorgeous capture and colours.
September 8th, 2025  
