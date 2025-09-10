Previous
We will go home across the mountains by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 644

We will go home across the mountains

This song says it all
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T8U0DwnwrM
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
September 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous landscape and capture.
September 10th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A stunning landscape shot - fav!

Ian
September 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact