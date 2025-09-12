Sign up
Photo 646
The glow of dawn can be a reflection of love
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th August 2025 8:53am
Tags
rv road trip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful scene and reflections !
September 12th, 2025
