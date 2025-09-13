Previous
"Stop worrying about the potholes in the road and enjoy the journey" by Babs Hoffman. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 647

"Stop worrying about the potholes in the road and enjoy the journey" by Babs Hoffman.

We were stuck in traffic at this time.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
September 13th, 2025  
