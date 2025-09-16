Sign up
Photo 650
The warmth of the sun
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2350
photos
150
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th August 2025 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rv road trip
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
The west is a beautiful place. This is lovely.
September 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo such a Wow…
September 16th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Wow, amazing scenery.
September 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing scenery.
September 16th, 2025
