Lord, I'm 29 miles from my home

Santa Clara Schoolhouse. The school has been in continuous operation since 1879 and today serves K-6 students in the three school rooms.

The Santa Clara School District was formed in 1879 when farmers in the area wanted a public school for their children. Members of the first Board of Trustees were Mathew Atmore, Ruben Hall and C.H. Chittenden. The first schoolhouse was built in the fall of 1879, and housed 35 pupils of all ages. The first teacher, Miss Martha Seward, was paid $60 per month. The third and present Santa Clara Schoolhouse was built on this site in 1896. The final cost of that building, without indoor plumbing, was $2,634.35.

