And let us not neglect our meeting together
And let us not neglect our meeting together

The Basilica di San Lorenzo Maggiore in Milan has a history beginning in the late 4th century, making it one of the city's oldest churches. It was built using material from Roman buildings and has a unique central, octagonal plan, which was unusual for the time. The structure has been significantly altered over centuries through collapses and reconstructions, but it retains many original elements and ancient decorations. Key features include the 4th-century Chapel of St. Aquilino, with its 5th-century mosaics, and the iconic 12 Corinthian columns in front, which are repurposed Roman elements.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
October 19th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful, lovely light lighting
October 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry.
October 19th, 2025  
