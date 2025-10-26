National Archaeological Museum of Naples

The image shows a gallery in the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN) in Italy, which is renowned for its collections of Roman antiquities, particularly those from the Farnese Collection.

The visible sculptures are:

Seated Statue of Emperor Claudius: The seated marble statue in the center depicts the Roman Emperor Claudius, wearing an oak wreath. It was found in the Augusteum of Herculaneum and dates to the mid-1st century AD.

The Tyrannicides: The two bronze statues on the far left and far right are Roman copies of the Greek bronze group known as the "Tyrannicides" (Harmodius and Aristogeiton), which once stood in the Agora of Athens.

Statue of the Emperor Titus: The seated statue to the right of the central Claudius statue is a portrait of Emperor Titus, also found at Herculaneum.

The Farnese Collection, which makes up a significant portion of the museum's holdings, includes other famous sculptures like the Farnese Hercules and the Farnese Bull. The collection was acquired by King Charles III of Bourbon through inheritance and transferred to Naples from Rome.