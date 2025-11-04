Previous
Everyone is feeling the wonder by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 671

Everyone is feeling the wonder

Knossos is a Bronze Age archaeological site in Crete. The site was a major centre of the Minoan civilization and is known for its association with the Greek myth of Theseus and the minotaur.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking.
November 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Interesting place for a visit
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact