Palace of Knossos by 365projectorgchristine
Palace of Knossos

The image shows the Throne Room of the Palace of Knossos, located on the island of Crete, Greece. This room is considered the oldest throne room in Europe and was used for sacred ceremonies during the 15th century BCE.
Key features of the room include:
The alabaster throne, which is considered the oldest throne in Europe, is located on the north wall.
The walls are decorated with frescoes of griffins, mythical creatures that were sacred to the Minoans.
A "lustral basin", a sunken area on the floor, which may have been used for purification rituals.
Gypsum benches are on three sides of the room.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and so interesting.
November 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful image and such an interesting narrative!
November 5th, 2025  
