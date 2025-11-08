Previous
Abstract play with photography history involves exploring how artists have manipulated the photographic medium to create non-representational art, using techniques like cameraless photography, manipulation of light and shadow, and abstracting reality. Early examples include scientific images by Draper and Atkins, while modern pioneers like Alvin Langdon Coburn, Man Ray, and Aaron Siskind developed distinct approaches to abstraction.
Early explorations (pre-1900)
John William Draper: Created abstract spectroscope images in 1842, showing patterns of light rather than recognizable reality.
Anna Atkins: Produced photograms of algae on cyanotype paper for scientific study, but the resulting blue and white images have an ethereal, abstract quality.
