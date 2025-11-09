Previous
"The only constant in life is change." by 365projectorgchristine
"The only constant in life is change."

"The current structure was built between 532 and 537 by the Byzantine Empire as a cathedral before becoming a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in 1453. In 1934, it was converted into a museum, but in 2020, it was reconverted into a mosque."
Mags
Beautiful capture! The light is perfect to bring out the architectural details.
November 9th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely capture of this beautiful mosque, hard to believe it is so old.
November 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful looking candid capture.
November 9th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini
Beautiful shot of this magnificent mosque the sunlight adds a bit of warmth.
November 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely in the sunlight.
November 9th, 2025  
