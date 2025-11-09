Sign up
"The only constant in life is change."
"The current structure was built between 532 and 537 by the Byzantine Empire as a cathedral before becoming a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in 1453. In 1934, it was converted into a museum, but in 2020, it was reconverted into a mosque."
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
5
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
185% complete
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st October 2025 11:48pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
mediterraneanc
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! The light is perfect to bring out the architectural details.
November 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful mosque, hard to believe it is so old.
November 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking candid capture.
November 9th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful shot of this magnificent mosque the sunlight adds a bit of warmth.
November 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely in the sunlight.
November 9th, 2025
