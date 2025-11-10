Sign up
Photo 677
Time to go shopping-Grand Bazaar in Istanbul
"The image shows the interior of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey. It is one of the world's oldest and largest covered markets, with a history dating back to the 15th century."
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2479
photos
153
followers
153
following
185% complete
Tags
mediterraneanc
Brennie B
Oooh..would love browse around there
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh wow! Don't miss the rugs in addition to the brass and copper. =)
November 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, lots to see!
November 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool candid capture.
November 10th, 2025
