Previous
Time to go shopping-Grand Bazaar in Istanbul by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 677

Time to go shopping-Grand Bazaar in Istanbul

"The image shows the interior of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey. It is one of the world's oldest and largest covered markets, with a history dating back to the 15th century."
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brennie B
Oooh..would love browse around there
November 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh wow! Don't miss the rugs in addition to the brass and copper. =)
November 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, lots to see!
November 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool candid capture.
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact