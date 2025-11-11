Sign up
Photo 678
A beautiful home
Topkapı Palace, constructed from 1460 to 1478, was the primary residence and administrative center of the Ottoman Empire until the mid-19th century, housing the Imperial Council where affairs of state were managed.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Beverley
ace
Superb capture… it’s amazing to see.
November 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of all that pomp and splendour, such a great colour combination.
November 11th, 2025
