Protector of sailors and fishermen-Mykonos Town (Chora), Greece

Agios Nikolaos Church, situated prominently on the waterfront of the Old Port in Mykonos Town (Chora), Greece. This charming Greek Orthodox church is a quintessential example of traditional Cycladic architecture, distinguished by its stark whitewashed exterior and a vibrant blue dome that beautifully complements the Aegean backdrop. The church holds local significance as it is dedicated to Saint Nicholas, the revered patron saint and protector of sailors and fishermen.