Protector of sailors and fishermen-Mykonos Town (Chora), Greece by 365projectorgchristine
Agios Nikolaos Church, situated prominently on the waterfront of the Old Port in Mykonos Town (Chora), Greece. This charming Greek Orthodox church is a quintessential example of traditional Cycladic architecture, distinguished by its stark whitewashed exterior and a vibrant blue dome that beautifully complements the Aegean backdrop. The church holds local significance as it is dedicated to Saint Nicholas, the revered patron saint and protector of sailors and fishermen.
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Diana
I love Greece and this is a wonderful capture and scene.
November 12th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
So lovely. I love the architecture.
November 12th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful sight!
November 12th, 2025  
