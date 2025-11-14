Previous
Heading into the harbour to explore by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 681

Heading into the harbour to explore

Archaeological site of Delos Island in Greece, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most significant historical locations in the country. This view from the sea shows ancient ruins scattered across the arid, rocky landscape with Mount Kynthos in the background. According to Greek mythology, Delos is the sacred birthplace of the twin gods Apollo and Artemis, a legend which established the island as a major Panhellenic religious center. Historically, it was a thriving commercial and religious hub
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an amazing sight and capture, so much history there.
November 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this amazing looking place, interesting information about the island
November 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful discoveries to see… I like the Greek islands
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact