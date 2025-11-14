Heading into the harbour to explore

Archaeological site of Delos Island in Greece, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the most significant historical locations in the country. This view from the sea shows ancient ruins scattered across the arid, rocky landscape with Mount Kynthos in the background. According to Greek mythology, Delos is the sacred birthplace of the twin gods Apollo and Artemis, a legend which established the island as a major Panhellenic religious center. Historically, it was a thriving commercial and religious hub