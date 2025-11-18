Previous
Odeon of Herodes Atticus by 365projectorgchristine
Odeon of Herodes Atticus

"Odeon of Herodes Atticus, a remarkable stone Roman theatre located on the southwest slope of the Acropolis of Athens, Greece. Also known as the Herodeion, this ancient amphitheater was constructed in 161 AD by Herodes Atticus in memory of his late wife and remained in ruins after its destruction in 267 AD until modern restoration efforts. Architecturally distinct for its steep slope and three-story facade, it boasts excellent natural acoustics. Today, thanks to a restoration in the 1950s, the Odeon serves as a vital cultural venue, particularly as a main stage for the Athens Epidaurus Festival, hosting performances by world-renowned artists. "
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love your pov on this. Great shot.
November 18th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Awesome view, great perspective!
November 18th, 2025  
Fisher Family
An amazing structure, a great pov, and fascinating history - fav!

Ian
November 18th, 2025  
