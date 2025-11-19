Erechtheion, an ancient Greek temple situated on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece

Erechtheion, an ancient Greek temple situated on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece. Its most prominent feature is the south porch, known as the Porch of the Caryatids (or Maidens), where six sculpted female figures replace traditional columns to support the roof. Located on the north side of the Acropolis, the temple was constructed between approximately 421 and 406 BCE. It features an unusual, asymmetrical layout designed to accommodate various sacred sites and relics, differentiating it from the nearby Parthenon. The figures visible today are replicas; the originals are preserved in the Acropolis Museum and the British Museum. The temple holds historical significance as a site dedicated to both the goddess Athena and Poseidon, integral to Athenian mythology.