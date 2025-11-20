Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth

The Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth's history is tied to the long and significant history of the city itself, beginning with its Neolithic founding and flourishing through Greek, Roman, and Byzantine periods. Modern excavation began with limited work in the early 1900s, followed by systematic excavation in 1896 by the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, which continues to this day. The museum building was constructed between 1931 and 1951, housing artifacts from the site and covering prehistoric through Roman periods.