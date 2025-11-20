Previous
Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth by 365projectorgchristine
Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth

The Archaeological Museum of Ancient Corinth's history is tied to the long and significant history of the city itself, beginning with its Neolithic founding and flourishing through Greek, Roman, and Byzantine periods. Modern excavation began with limited work in the early 1900s, followed by systematic excavation in 1896 by the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, which continues to this day. The museum building was constructed between 1931 and 1951, housing artifacts from the site and covering prehistoric through Roman periods.
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Fisher Family
A super collection of artifacts, and fascinating history - my kind of place - fav!

Ian
November 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very impressive looking.
November 20th, 2025  
