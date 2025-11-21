Previous
Each evening we had beauitful music. I could feel the telling of a story through the melody, conveying deep emotions

Mags ace
What a warm and lovely experience.
November 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sounds really nice.
November 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
I love music and can imagine how wonderful it is for you.
November 21st, 2025  
