Previous
Most beautiful to me by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 696

Most beautiful to me

Old Fortress (Palaio Frourio), a significant Venetian-built citadel located on a rocky peninsula in Corfu, Greece. Its history traces back to the Byzantine era, with substantial fortifications added by the Venetians from the 15th century onward to defend against Ottoman sieges. The structure was notably separated from the mainland by an artificial moat called the Contrafossa, effectively turning it into an artificial island, which is now accessible via a permanent bridge. In modern times, the fortress serves various public functions, housing the Public Library of Corfu, a music school, and exhibition spaces.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact