Most beautiful to me

Old Fortress (Palaio Frourio), a significant Venetian-built citadel located on a rocky peninsula in Corfu, Greece. Its history traces back to the Byzantine era, with substantial fortifications added by the Venetians from the 15th century onward to defend against Ottoman sieges. The structure was notably separated from the mainland by an artificial moat called the Contrafossa, effectively turning it into an artificial island, which is now accessible via a permanent bridge. In modern times, the fortress serves various public functions, housing the Public Library of Corfu, a music school, and exhibition spaces.