Previous
Photo 698
Christmas Is Coming (The Goose Is Getting Fat)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWCllTR6mPQ
The WWYD Challenge
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Tags
cschallenges
,
wwyd-243
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks really good.
December 1st, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Love it!!
December 1st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic🧑🎄⛄️
December 1st, 2025
