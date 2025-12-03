AI and I created"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was written by Johnny Marks in 1949 and recorded by a 13-year-old Brenda Lee in 1958. Though not an immediate success, the song gained popularity over time, particularly after being featured in the 1990 film Home Alone and re-releasing in the 1960s when Lee became famous. It finally reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023, 65 years after its release, setting a record for the longest gap between a song's debut and its first time at the top.