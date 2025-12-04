Previous
Look Grandma I'm skiing with Frosty the Snowman by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 701

Look Grandma I'm skiing with Frosty the Snowman

One of my Christmas Decoration Added to my granddaughters first skiing adventure
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Beverley ace
Beautifully done… they’ll never forget…
December 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Love it.
December 4th, 2025  
