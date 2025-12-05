Previous
White Christmas-My theme this month is of Christmas Songs by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 702

White Christmas-My theme this month is of Christmas Songs

https://www.google.com/search?q=i+m+dreaming+of+a+white+christmas+irving+berlin&sca_esv=a50ca17f88c08d65&rlz=1C1VDKB_enUS1158US1158&udm=7&biw=2048&bih=1023&sxsrf=AE3TifMWDUFY5l40s1KNILBBv5mPUBnAjw%3A1764942191674&ei=b-Eyac7wKKH7kPIPwZuKkQU&oq=i%27m+dreaming+of+a+white+christmas+Irvi&gs_lp=EhZnd3Mtd2l6LW1vZGVsZXNzLXZpZGVvIiZpJ20gZHJlYW1pbmcgb2YgYSB3aGl0ZSBjaHJpc3RtYXMgSXJ2aSoCCAAyBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgUQABjvBTIFEAAY7wUyBRAAGO8FSMj-AVCqIViy5QFwAXgBkAEAmAFhoAHHBKoBATe4AQHIAQD4AQGYAgigArAFwgIKEAAYsAMY1gQYR8ICBBAjGCfCAhAQABiABBixAxhDGIMBGIoFwgIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBcICBRAAGIAEwgILEAAYgAQYkQIYigXCAgoQABiABBgUGIcCwgIIEAAYFhgKGB7CAggQABiABBiiBJgDAIgGAZAGCJIHAzQuNKAHhzyyBwMzLjS4B6cFwgcFMi0yLjbIB1Y&sclient=gws-wiz-modeless-video#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:32ac9139,vid:YhycoU01e70,st:0

"White Christmas," a nostalgic ballad written by Jewish-American songwriter Irving Berlin around 1940, achieved immense fame after its debut on Bing Crosby's radio show on Christmas Day, 1941, shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack. Its inclusion in the 1942 film Holiday Inn (for which it won an Academy Award) and its subsequent embrace by homesick World War II soldiers cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon. The song's melancholy longing for an idealized, peaceful home resonated deeply with a nation at war, making Crosby's recording the best-selling single of all time and inspiring the popular 1954 film of the same name
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful image!
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact