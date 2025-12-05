White Christmas-My theme this month is of Christmas Songs

"White Christmas," a nostalgic ballad written by Jewish-American songwriter Irving Berlin around 1940, achieved immense fame after its debut on Bing Crosby's radio show on Christmas Day, 1941, shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack. Its inclusion in the 1942 film Holiday Inn (for which it won an Academy Award) and its subsequent embrace by homesick World War II soldiers cemented its status as a cultural phenomenon. The song's melancholy longing for an idealized, peaceful home resonated deeply with a nation at war, making Crosby's recording the best-selling single of all time and inspiring the popular 1954 film of the same name