Previous
Holly Jolly Christmas-My theme this month is of Christmas Songs by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 703

Holly Jolly Christmas-My theme this month is of Christmas Songs

No AI
"A Holly Jolly Christmas" was written by prolific Christmas songwriter Johnny Marks in 1962 and first gained fame when it was prominently featured in the beloved 1964 stop-motion TV classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, performed by narrator Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman. Ives re-recorded the song in 1965, and that version—known for its distinctive acoustic guitar intro and cheerful, swinging tempo—became a holiday staple. The song's simple message of spreading cheer and kindness during the festive season, encouraging listeners to "say hello to friends you know and everyone you meet," captured the spirit of the holidays and has become one of the most enduring and frequently played Christmas tunes in history, consistently charting every year since the digital music era began

https://www.google.com/search?q=have+a+holly+jolly+christmas+youtube&sca_esv=f6c5c1db6cdc7d38&rlz=1C1VDKB_enUS1158US1158&sxsrf=AE3TifNp8wSi92CPVccVTR9ZJji5cH2H7Q%3A1765038501678&ei=pVk0aZOZKaX8kPIPz72VkQQ&ved=0ahUKEwjT_6DnsKmRAxUlPkQIHc9eJUIQ4dUDCBE&uact=5&oq=have+a+holly+jolly+christmas+youtube&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiJGhhdmUgYSBob2xseSBqb2xseSBjaHJpc3RtYXMgeW91dHViZTILEAAYgAQYkQIYigUyBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgYQABgWGB4yCxAAGIAEGIYDGIoFMgsQABiABBiGAxiKBTIIEAAYgAQYogRIgStQhgtYvxlwAXgBkAEAmAGGAaABywWqAQM1LjK4AQPIAQD4AQGYAgigAs0GwgIKEAAYsAMY1gQYR8ICBRAAGIAEwgIIEAAYFhgKGB6YAwCIBgGQBgiSBwMxLjegB8U8sgcDMC43uAfHBsIHBTItMS43yAdqgAgA&sclient=gws-wiz-serp#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:10c4da31,vid:e_AMTbO50vU,st:0

6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and festive ! fav
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact