No AI"A Holly Jolly Christmas" was written by prolific Christmas songwriter Johnny Marks in 1962 and first gained fame when it was prominently featured in the beloved 1964 stop-motion TV classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, performed by narrator Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman. Ives re-recorded the song in 1965, and that version—known for its distinctive acoustic guitar intro and cheerful, swinging tempo—became a holiday staple. The song's simple message of spreading cheer and kindness during the festive season, encouraging listeners to "say hello to friends you know and everyone you meet," captured the spirit of the holidays and has become one of the most enduring and frequently played Christmas tunes in history, consistently charting every year since the digital music era began