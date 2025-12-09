Previous
No Gifts To Bring-Little Drumer Boy by 365projectorgchristine
No Gifts To Bring-Little Drumer Boy

"The Little Drummer Boy," initially titled "Carol of the Drum," was composed in 1941 by American musician Katherine Kennicott Davis. The song's narrative, absent from biblical accounts, draws inspiration from older European folk legends like the French tale of "Our Lady's Juggler," which champions humble, heartfelt offerings over material wealth. The first recording was made in 1951 by the Trapp Family Singers, but the tune achieved global fame in 1958 when the Harry Simeone Chorale released their popular arrangement, rebranding it with its enduring title. The song cemented its iconic status with numerous covers across decades, including a famous and unlikely 1977 television duet between Bing Crosby and David Bowie, further embedding it as an essential piece of the Christmas music canon.

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=little%20drummer%20boy%20original%20song%20youtube&view=detail&mid=A5F2EA1CDA9CACEF2FA5A5F2EA1CDA9CACEF2FA5&ajaxhist=0
