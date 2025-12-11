Previous
Look Grandma Its Rudolph by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 708

Look Grandma Its Rudolph

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was conceived in 1939 by Robert L. May as a marketing gimmick—a promotional booklet for the Montgomery Ward department store. Initially hesitant about the "red nose" concept due to associations with alcoholism, management approved the story which was instantly popular, distributing 2.4 million copies. The character's popularity exploded a decade later when May's brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, wrote the famous song, recorded by Gene Autry in 1949, which became a monumental Christmas hit. Rudolph's place in popular culture was permanently cemented in 1964 with the release of the iconic Rankin/Bass stop-motion television special, which airs annually and remains a cherished holiday tradition celebrating individuality and acceptance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RasL_erhu4Y
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this winter wonderland. Thanks for the interesting info.
December 11th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I see Rudolph! A wonderful image!
December 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Cool shot.
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact