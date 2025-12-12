Previous
"Angels We Have Heard on High" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 709

"Angels We Have Heard on High"

"Angels We Have Heard on High" is a traditional French Christmas carol of unknown origin, widely popular in English-speaking countries. The carol tells the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, focusing on the angels' proclamation to the shepherds in the fields. Its most recognized feature is the melodic and extended refrain, "Glo-ri-a in excelsis Deo," which emphasizes the Latin phrase for "Glory to God in the highest." The English lyrics are most commonly attributed to James Chadwick, a Roman Catholic Bishop, who translated the original French text in the mid-19th century. The hymn is typically sung to the tune of a traditional French song known as "GLORIA" or "IRIS," and its festive and uplifting nature makes it a staple during the Christmas season.

12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Mags ace
I really love this!
December 12th, 2025  
