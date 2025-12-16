My home gives me great joy

"Carol of the Bells" has a rich history that begins in Ukraine as an ancient folk chant called "Shchedryk," meaning "bountiful evening." The original tune and lyrics, which predated Christianity, were traditionally sung on the eve of the Julian New Year (mid-January) to wish a household prosperity and a good harvest for the coming year, featuring lyrics about a little swallow heralding the spring. Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych created the famous choral arrangement in the early 20th century. The piece was brought to the United States by the Ukrainian National Chorus during a cultural diplomacy tour in the 1920s and premiered in New York City's Carnegie Hall in 1922. American conductor Peter J. Wilhousky later heard the song, was inspired by its bell-like melody, and wrote new English lyrics to turn it into the Christmas carol we know today, publishing his popular arrangement in 1936.