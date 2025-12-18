"The "Twelve Days of Christmas" refers to the liturgical season of Christmastide, which begins on December 25 and concludes on the eve of the Epiphany, January 5. This period was officially established as a festive season by the Council of Tours in 567 AD, later becoming a time of continuous revelry and suspended labor in Medieval and Tudor England. The famous cumulative carol associated with the season first appeared in the 1780 London book Mirth Without Mischief as a "memory and forfeits" game, where players recited verses and paid penalties for mistakes. While the modern melody was popularized by Frederic Austin in 1909, a common 20th-century theory suggests the lyrics served as a secret coded catechism for persecuted Catholics; however, historians generally dismiss this as an urban myth, maintaining that the song’s primary historical purpose was secular entertainment."