Santa Claus came to town

"Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" originated as a hit song in 1934, written by J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie during the Great Depression. The track became an overnight sensation after its debut on Eddie Cantor's radio show, leading to hundreds of thousands of sheet music sales and becoming one of the most recorded holiday standards in history. In 1970, the song's premise was expanded into a beloved stop-motion animated television special by Rankin/Bass. Narrated by Fred Astaire and starring Mickey Rooney as the voice of Kris Kringle, the film established a popular "origin story" for Santa Claus, explaining traditions like his red suit, the North Pole, and his chimney deliveries. Now over 50 years old, the special remains a cornerstone of American holiday broadcasting, while the song continues to be a top performer for ASCAP through modern covers by artists like Bruce Springsteen and Mariah Carey.