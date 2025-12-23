My Husband and I have fun with this song- I too love eggnog

Totally Chat GPT"Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" was written by Randy Brooks in 1977 as a silly, dark-humor novelty song inspired by Merle Haggard's "Grandma's Christmas Card," intending to make bar crowds laugh. The duo Elmo & Patsy (Elmo Shropshire & Patsy Trigg) independently released it in 1979 after hearing Brooks perform it, and it became a massive, enduring holiday hit, eventually spawning an animated special. The song's core story, about Grandma overindulging in eggnog and getting hit by Santa's sleigh, served as a humorous take on holiday excess.