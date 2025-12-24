Merry Christmas EveryoneChatGPT added the people the sky is mine"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" is a Christian Advent hymn with origins dating back over 1,200 years to the O Antiphons, a series of 8th-century Latin chants traditionally sung by monks during the final week before Christmas. These antiphons were restructured into a metrical Latin poem by the 12th century, with the earliest known printed version appearing in the 1710 German hymnal Psalteriolum Cantionum Catholicarum. The modern English version was primarily translated in 1851 by Anglican priest John Mason Neale, who later revised it for the influential 1861 hymnal Hymns Ancient and Modern. The hymn's haunting melody, known as "Veni Emmanuel," was adapted by Thomas Helmore from a 15th-century French processional chant originally used for funerals, creating a somber yet expectant tone that remains a staple of the Advent season in 2025."