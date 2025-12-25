My Christmas cactus - Families 3rd generation

The Christmas cactus originated as an epiphyte in the cool, shaded rainforests of southeastern Brazil, where it was first documented by European collectors like Allan Cunningham in the early 1800s. Its history as a holiday staple began in 1852 when English breeder William Buckley hybridized two Brazilian species to create Schlumbergera x buckleyi, the "true" Christmas cactus, which was named in honor of French cactus collector Frédéric Schlumberger. The plant's popularity exploded during the Victorian era because it provided vibrant, reliable blooms in mid-winter, a trait that also inspired folk legends of missionaries and jungle miracles. Over the decades, it evolved from an exotic botanical curiosity into a cherished heirloom, often passed down through generations due to its remarkable lifespan of 100 years or more.