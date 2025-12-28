Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 725
Time's swift Passage
"Tempus Fugit: This Latin phrase, meaning "time flies" (or "time flees"), became a common inscription on sundials and clocks as a reminder of time's swift passage"
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2626
photos
153
followers
157
following
198% complete
View this month »
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
Latest from all albums
723
140
327
725
141
724
725
142
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th December 2025 12:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close