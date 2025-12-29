Previous
A hidden gift - UN intentional Camara Motion by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 726

A hidden gift - UN intentional Camara Motion

I took this photo while visiting the Galapagos Islands. I was so disappointed as I thought this was a BAD photo. Yes later realized it was an awesome ICM.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Agreed, it’s fantastic!
December 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well done, a wonderful mishap!
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact