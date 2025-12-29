Sign up
Photo 726
A hidden gift - UN intentional Camara Motion
I took this photo while visiting the Galapagos Islands. I was so disappointed as I thought this was a BAD photo. Yes later realized it was an awesome ICM.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2630
photos
153
followers
157
following
198% complete
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
DMC-ZS3
Taken
26th April 2012 7:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
galapagos travels
Corinne C
ace
Agreed, it’s fantastic!
December 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well done, a wonderful mishap!
December 29th, 2025
