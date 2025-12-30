Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 727
Comeplete
This was a kit house - We bought this for my granddaughter Abby for Christmas and she complete on her own in less then a week.
She amazes me.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2633
photos
152
followers
156
following
199% complete
View this month »
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Latest from all albums
725
142
727
726
143
727
144
728
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
29th December 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december joy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So very well done and such a beautiful result !
December 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good job Abby!! She might be an architect or interior designer in the making!
December 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close