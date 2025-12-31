Previous
Clean up time

"Cleaning for the New Year is an ancient, global tradition symbolizing a fresh start, sweeping out bad luck, and welcoming prosperity, with roots in cultures like China (sweeping out misfortune before Lunar New Year) and ancient Babylon (rituals for renewal), and similar practices in Japan (Osoji), Scotland (Hogmanay), and Jewish Passover (removing leaven), all aiming to spiritually cleanse homes for the coming year. While some cultures, like China, say not to sweep on New Year's Day (to keep luck in), the deep clean must happen before."
Corinne C ace
Love the edit!
I’m on my way to do exactly that 😊
December 31st, 2025  
