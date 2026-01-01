Happy New Year

"New Year celebrations originated in ancient Babylon over 4,000 years ago during the vernal equinox, a time of agricultural rebirth known as the Akitu festival. The transition to a January 1st start date occurred in 46 B.C. when Julius Caesar introduced the Julian calendar, honoring Janus—the Roman god of beginnings whose two faces allowed him to look simultaneously into the past and the future. While the Middle Ages saw many European nations shift the start of the year to dates of religious significance like Christmas or Easter, the adoption of the Gregorian calendar by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 eventually standardized January 1st globally. Today, the holiday has evolved from an ancient ritual of debt repayment and divine favor into a secular global event marked by iconic traditions like the Times Square Ball Drop, symbolic midnight kisses, and the setting of personal resolutions."







