Making memories by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 730

Making memories

My Grandpa and Father would be so happy knowing we're keeping their memories alive.

"The distinctive flavor of authentic Medisterpølse comes from a warm, slightly sweet spice blend, with a strong emphasis on allspice and cloves. The specific spices include allspice (providing a note similar to cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves), cloves (adding depth and a signature aromatic flavor), nutmeg (offering a warm, nutty undertone), black pepper (providing contrasting heat and balance), onion (mixed in for moisture and savory base flavor), and salt (essential for seasoning and preservation). These ingredients work together with the fatty minced pork and suet to create the unique, mild, and savory-sweet profile of the traditional Danish sausage."
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
January 2nd, 2026  
