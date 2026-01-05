Skiing memories at Two Harbours

Two Harbors, Catalina, is a rustic, outdoor-focused village on the west end of Catalina Island, known for its rugged beauty, clear waters, and activities like hiking, biking, kayaking, snorkeling, and diving, with amenities including the Harbor Reef Restaurant, Banning House Lodge, and campgrounds, accessible by boat or seasonal ferries from the mainland. It offers a quieter, more secluded experience than Avalon, serving as a gateway to the island's undeveloped interior and a haven for boating and nature enthusiasts.

wwyd 244