Photo 734
Building on yesterday joy
This photo makes me happy. This is me.
I was in my fourties skiing at Two Harbors, Catalina.
I asked ChatGPT to an a large wave and make it interresting.
6th January 2026
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Tags
sailing travels
,
cschallenges
Lin
ace
This is awesome!
January 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
January 6th, 2026
