Always fun time at Frys - My son and his friend 32 years ago

WWYD-244

Fry's Harbor on the north side of Santa Cruz Island, California, a popular spot among sailors and kayakers known for its stunning scenery and shelter from strong westerly winds. The location is situated below Diablo Point and was historically the site of a rock quarry in the 1920s, which supplied stone for the Santa Barbara Harbor breakwater, with remnants still visible ashore. Anchoring in the deep water often requires both bow and stern anchors in 35-50 feet of water, and the area is excellent for activities like kayaking, snorkeling, and hiking.