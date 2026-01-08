Previous
Always fun time at Frys - My son and his friend 32 years ago by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 736

Always fun time at Frys - My son and his friend 32 years ago

WWYD-244
Fry's Harbor on the north side of Santa Cruz Island, California, a popular spot among sailors and kayakers known for its stunning scenery and shelter from strong westerly winds. The location is situated below Diablo Point and was historically the site of a rock quarry in the 1920s, which supplied stone for the Santa Barbara Harbor breakwater, with remnants still visible ashore. Anchoring in the deep water often requires both bow and stern anchors in 35-50 feet of water, and the area is excellent for activities like kayaking, snorkeling, and hiking.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking picture.
January 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
This is a special photo… wonderful memories…special moments captured. I treasure my photos of my sons… makes me smile for you 😃🤗
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact