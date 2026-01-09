Previous
A scarlet reminder that love breaks all chains by 365projectorgchristine
A scarlet reminder that love breaks all chains

"In a garden of shadows, one petal takes flight,
A crimson rebellion against the dim light.
Rooted in earth, yet yearning for sky,
The red flower blooms as the seasons go by.
Her heart is a furnace, a vibrant, deep hue,
Drenched in the silver of morning’s soft dew.
She offers her nectar, a sweet, sacred vow,
To the sun who has kissed her on leaf and on brow.
Her love isn’t quiet; it’s a silent, fierce roar,
A pulse in the garden, an open, red door.
Through storms that would bend her and winds that would tear,
She holds to her passion, a bloom like a prayer.
For to love is to burn, and to burn is to glow,
In the secret, deep places where only roots go.
She withers in time, but her essence remains,
A scarlet reminder that love breaks all chains.
william wooderson ace
That's very cheerful and a fun composition of flowers and colours! Fav
January 9th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
January 9th, 2026  
