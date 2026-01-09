A scarlet reminder that love breaks all chains

"In a garden of shadows, one petal takes flight,

A crimson rebellion against the dim light.

Rooted in earth, yet yearning for sky,

The red flower blooms as the seasons go by.

Her heart is a furnace, a vibrant, deep hue,

Drenched in the silver of morning’s soft dew.

She offers her nectar, a sweet, sacred vow,

To the sun who has kissed her on leaf and on brow.

Her love isn’t quiet; it’s a silent, fierce roar,

A pulse in the garden, an open, red door.

Through storms that would bend her and winds that would tear,

She holds to her passion, a bloom like a prayer.

For to love is to burn, and to burn is to glow,

In the secret, deep places where only roots go.

She withers in time, but her essence remains,

A scarlet reminder that love breaks all chains.