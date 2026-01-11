Previous
DON'T YOU HURT MY BABY BOY by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 739

DON'T YOU HURT MY BABY BOY

Our 20 year old grandchild was visiting this week and we put together this puzzle.
In my twenties Yoda inspired me and changed my life with "There is no try" As that was my justification to not succeed as at that time I saw myself as less then.
Lin ace
Wonderful capture and narritive.
January 11th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
January 11th, 2026  
