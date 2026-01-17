Sign up
Photo 745
In a state of confusion
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2687
photos
154
followers
157
following
204% complete
738
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
160
743
745
744
161
745
162
746
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th January 2026 5:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
new year beginnings
Sid
ace
Intriguing, I thought you had used zoom burst but I’m wrong aren’t I..? Would love to know how you’ve got that effect...
January 17th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Great picture - I just hope that is not the way you are feeling.
January 17th, 2026
